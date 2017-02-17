‘Quiet Riot’ to Headline Sundown Salute 2017

Quiet Riot will be the headline performer for Sundown Salute 2017.

Nikki Londene, Sundown Salute Committee Chair, said the group performs classic rock and they were a well known band in the 1980s.

“[They’re] known for being the original punk rock band; one of their major hits is Come on feel the noise, it’s just pretty much 80s classic rock,” said Londene.

The group, led by lead singer Iggy Pop is anticipated to release a new album in April.

“We’ll obviously appeal to that 35 and over demographic [but] I feel like classic rock really kind of appeals to a wide range of people; my mom made me grow up on it, so it’s something that I can relate to and I feel like there’s a lot of people younger than me that can relate to that as well – plus, you’ve got that age group that lived during the time frame,” said Londene.

Quiet Riot will perform on Saturday, July 1st in Heritage Park.

Sundown Salute 2017 runs from June 30th through July 4th.