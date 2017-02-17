Symphony in the Flint Hills to Celebrate Chisholm Trail on June 10 w/Michael Martin Murphy as Special Guest

Cottonwood Falls, Kan. – Symphony in the Flint Hills will bring the Chisholm Trail to life this year at its iconic annual prairie event on Saturday, June 10. For the event’s finale, the sunset concert will feature the Kansas City Symphony with country western singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey, who will share his passion for cowboy culture and grasslands conservation.

“As we celebrate the 150 th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail at this summer’s Symphony in the Flint Hills, we can’t think of a better way to end our annual event than having a true cowboy — Michael Martin Murphey — perform with the Kansas City Symphony during the sunset concert,” said Christy Davis, executive director for the Symphony in the Flint Hills. “Murphey is not only an iconic western musician, he’s also an advocate for protecting and preserving grasslands. It’s an honor to feature an artist who shares our passion for this landscape.”

Michael Martin Murphey is best known for topping the charts in pop, country, bluegrass and western music. Known as the “Cosmic Cowboy” in the 1970s, Murphey has made more than 35 albums in his career with hits including “Wildfire,” “Carolina in the Pines” and “What’s Forever For.” The real-life rancher with Texas roots has also been a long-time activist and outspoken supporter for the American West, which led to the creation of the Murphey Western Institute. “The goal of Murphey Western Institute is to protect the life-sustaining mountain, prairie and plain landscapes that continue to inspire my music,” said Murphey.

This year’s Symphony in the Flint Hills will take place at Deer Horn Ranch in Geary County. To celebrate the 150 th anniversary of the famous trail that brought cattle from Texas to Kansas in the years following the Civil War, there will be several surprises for attendees to enjoy. The day-long event will include presentations about the Chisholm Trail, education about the Flint Hills region, covered wagon rides, cowboy poetry, a silent art auction and food and beverage. After the sunset concert, the day will conclude with dancing, stargazing and a story circle.

Tickets for the 2017 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will go on sale at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4. However, residents of Geary, Dickinson and Riley counties can purchase general admission tickets in advance from February 21-24. General admission tickets are $90 plus sales tax for adults and $50 plus sales tax for children 12 and under.

Advance Tickets on Sale for Geary, Dickinson and Riley County Residents:

Abilene & Junction City Convention and Visitors Bureaus

Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan

February 21-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maximum of six tickets per person, must be purchased in person

Will be issued on first-come, first-served basis

Payment by credit card only

Tickets on Sale for the Public March 4:

Walk-Up Location

Kansas City Symphony Box Office, 1703 Wyandotte, Suite 200, KC, MO

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4

Phone and Online Orders

816-471-0400

www.kcsymphony.org

For more event information visit symphonyintheflinthills.org