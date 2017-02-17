Two Blue Jays Advance to Regional Wrestling Finals

Two members of the Junction City Blue Jay wrestling team have advanced to the championship finals in the 6A Regional Wrestling Tournament in Hutchinson. They are Kamari Smith at 160 pounds and Aryus Jones at 182 pounds.

A total of 11 Blue Jay wrestlers are still competing in the tournament, which resumes on Saturday. Some of those include Blaine Danford, Stephen Sicard, Max Bazan, Logan Roether, John Clark, Liam Post, and Jawonnis Hinton. Some other individual weight class results are not yet in.

There will be live coverage from the tournament Saturday on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.