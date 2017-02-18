Blue Jays and Lady Jays Lose to Seaman

The Seaman Vikings opened up a big lead in the second quarter and rolled on to a 66-43 victory over the Junction City Blue Jays in boys basketball at Seaman Friday night.

The Vikings post player, Tanyon Schafer led all scorers with 22 points, while A.J. Dickerson scored 14 for the Blue Jays, who fell to 4-14 on the season. Seaman is 12-6.

—

In girls Seaman rolled to a 50-37 win over the Lady Jays. Alana Kramer finished with 10 points for Junction City, while Katera Mayfield had 11 for Seaman.

Junction City is 3-14 on the season, while Seaman improved to 11-7.

Junction City teams host Manhattan on Tuesday.