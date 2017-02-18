Blue Jays Qualify Five Wrestlers for Class 6A State Tournament

The Junction City Blue Jays qualified five wrestlers during the Class 6A Regional Tournament in Hutchinson for next week’s Class 6A State Tournament in Park City.

The list of qualifiers from the regional for Junction City included:

–Aryus Jones, who finished first in the 182 weight class at the regional and was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament

–Kamari Smith, who was second at 160 pounds

–John Clark, third at 152 pounds

–Max Bazan, sixth at 126 pounds

–Jeffrey Walters, 6th at 220 pounds.

Garden City captured first place in the team standings in the 16-team regional with 191 points. Manhattan was second with 189.5, while the Blue Jays finished 11th with 95 points.

The 6A state tournament is February 24th and 25th at Hartman Arena in Park City.