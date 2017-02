Tryouts for the Junction City Reds Baseball team, 13-15 year old Division of the Babe Ruth League, will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at North Park Field Four at the corner of North Park Drive and Thompson.

Players cannot turn 16 before May 1st.

The head coach for the team will be James Denton. The assistant coaches will include T.J. Segebart and Jeryl Denton.