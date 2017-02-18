Kansas bill would add to list of required vaccines for school kids

By McKenna Harford

In an effort to raise vaccination rates in the state, medical professionals testified in support of a bill that requires children 11 or older to receive the meningitis vaccine.

The bill would add meningitis to the list of required vaccines for children in public and private schools but not for children who are home schooled. Meningitis is both a bacterial and viral infection spread through exchange of saliva or spit. The bacterial infection is more deadly, causing about 500 deaths in the U.S. annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the House Health and Human Services committee meeting Thursday, the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians testified that students are at a higher risk of contracting meningitis in shared spaces where they might come into contact with the bacteria through coughing, sneezing, kissing or sharing food and drinks.

According to the CDC, in 2015 about 64 percent of 13 to17 year olds in Kansas were vaccinated with the MENacwy, which includes the meningitis vaccination. The national average was about 81 percent in 2015.

Rachelle Colombo, director of government affairs for the Kansas Medical Society, said requiring the vaccine for schoolchildren is in the best interest of public health.

“Ultimately with recommended vaccines the rates are lower than they should be. Moving it to a required vaccination we have high take-up rates,” Colombo said. “It is low incidence but very high impact.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas has on average five meningitis cases per year. However, nationally there are on average 1,000 to 1,200 cases a year and 10 to 15 percent of those cases result in death.

Rep. John Eplee, a Republican from Atchison and a family doctor, said that requiring the vaccine will help stop the spread of a preventable illness.

“It is critical that student, parents, educators and healthcare providers understand the dangers of meningitis and are aware that the vaccine is available to prevent this disease,” Eplee said. “The recent incidents of meningococcal disease can serve as a reminder of the critical role that vaccines play in helping to prevent this devastating illness.”

Topeka resident Erik Leon provided written testimony opposing the bill because of the potential side effects of the vaccine. He cited the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System and the CDC in his testimony.

“There is currently a very low incidence of invasive meningitis in the state of Kansas, and this is being achieved with no mandate for school children to receive the vaccine,” Leon said. “Since there is risk involved with this vaccine, the decision on whether or not a child should receive it should be made by the parents with fully-formed consent after consulting with their trusted family physician.”

The committee did not take a final vote on the bill because of confusing language of an amendment that would have specified children older than 11 receive the vaccine and at 16 years or older they receive a booster vaccine. The fiscal note said there could be an additional expense for schools to republish vaccine requirements, but that no costs were noted in the updated state budget.

