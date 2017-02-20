Obituaries – February 20, 2017

Master Sergeant (Ret.) Thomas M. Case, 85, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at his residence.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Pastor Alan Estby will officiate.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home 203 N. Washington Street.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the American Heart Association.