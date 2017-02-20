JC Brigade Seeking Sponsors, Host Families

Today marks 28 days until the first day of Spring, and that means the Summer months are almost upon us.

The Junction City Brigade Baseball team will host their season opener at Rathert Field on June 3rd versus the Rossville Rattlers.

Cecil Aska, Brigade General Manager, said they are beginning to seek out sponsors for the 2017 season.

“We’ll be hitting up all of last year’s sponsors and looking for some new sponsors, and we’re really getting geared up right now to start that effort,” said Aska.

Sponsorship levels range from Hall of Fame, All Star, MVP and individual signages are available as well.

Aska said they will also begin to look for host families for the collegiate players.

“We’ve had some really good kids that we’ve been able to recruit and have come to Junction City, and we’ve had a number of them return…and those kids that do return, that’s one of the questions they’ll ask is ‘hey, am I going to be back with my last year’s host family’,” said Aska.

Aska said they have had many generous families, but they’d like to get to the point where they have a waiting list of families for the players.

“One thing that happens throughout the year, is that you have players that get shut down by their school, especially the pitchers, so they may shut some people down a little bit early; but then we have additional players come in, so there’s where it’s nice to have some ‘reserve list’ for those additional players that we have to pick up throughout the year, so we can get them and already know we have some people available to place them with,” said Aska.

If you are interested in hosting Brigade Baseball players, contact Cecil Aska at 375-1483.