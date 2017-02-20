JCPD Reports Drug Related Arrests

The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of three individuals for alleged Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Interference with law enforcement.

Just after noon on February 18th, police responded to a 621 Seitz Court location where they arrested 22 year old Kirby Anne Williamson, 20 year old Shelby Moffith, and 18 year old Ryan James Mancuso.

Rein Moffith Jr., 22, was arrested at the same location for alleged Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—

Police report the arrest of 31 year old Nichole L. McGaw, Weldon, TN, for requested charges of a False report of a crime, Possession of a controlled substance, Purgery, Interference with law enforcement, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

—

Two subjects were arrested at a 212 E 1st Street location on Saturday, February 18th.

The JCPD reports the arrest of 47 year old Napoleon J. Wright for alleged Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Interference with law enforcement.

Dennis Lee Dennings, 53, was also arrested on requested charges of Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.