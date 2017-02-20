‘Significant Repeal’ of ACA on the Horizon, Congressman Marshall talks Healthcare, Abortions

Moving full steam ahead, lawmakers in the Nation’s capital are closing in on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Congressman Roger Marshall, 1st District of Kansas, said that a significant repeal could occur in the next few months.

“The President is very motivated to get something done, like even in March, so we’re going to keep moving forward on a reconciliation plan where we repeal a significant portion of the Affordable Care Act,” said Marshall.

Many are worried that repealing the health care act commonly referred to as Obamacare too soon, will create chaos in the insurance and healthcare sector.

“I want to reassure my people back home that we’re not pushing anybody off the cliff, we’re not going to pull the rug out from anybody – there will be a transition time where we can help and get people that are on any one of these exchanges now an opportunity to find a better plan over the next year,” said Marshall.

In addition to repealing the ACA, there is a big push in Washington, D.C. to eliminate federal funding for abortion procedures.

As an obstetrician, this issue is close to Marshall.

“These same babies that I’m fighting for, other people are taking their lives; so the big push at the Federal level the last two weeks is making sure that no federal money is spent on abortions,” said Marshall. “I’m very proud that the House is pushing these issues through and we expect the Senate to follow-up and we expect this President to sign them; so, hopefully there will be a permanent stop to any federal funding for abortions.”

President Trump has been outspoken early in his Presidency about groups that perform abortion procedures; even signing an Executive Order in January halting federal funds from agencies like Planned Parenthood and others that perform abortions.