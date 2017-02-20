Symphony In the Flint Hills Tickets to Go On Sale

The 2017 Symphony in the Flint Hills will be held Saturday, June 10 on the Deer Horn Ranch in Geary County.

Advance tickets for Geary, Riley and Dickinson County residents go on sale Tuesday ( Feb. 21 ) through Friday ( Feb. 24 ). You can get them at the convention and visitor’s bureau offices in Junction City and Abilene and at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a maximum limit of six tickets per person, and they must be purchased in person. The tickets will be issued on a first-com, first-served basis. Payment will be by credit card only.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 4th. Phone and online orders will be taken then at 816-471-0400 and at www.kcsymphony.org.

The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra performs at Symphony in the Flint Hills. Also for this year’s finale, the sunset concert will feature the Kansas City Symphony with country western singer-songwriter Michael martin Murphey, who will share his passion for cowboy culture and grasslands conservation.