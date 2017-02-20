Three Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping

A child custody case went very wrong over the weekend, after three people were arrested for kidnapping in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of 37 year old Jody Sandage, 22 year old Todd David Berry and 20 year old Letoshia Ann Mitchell.

“It was a child custody [incident] and after a scheduled visit, the mom attempted to take the baby without permission,” said JCPD Lt. Trish Giordano.

Giordano said the suspects were all from Indiana.

Police arrested Jody Sandage on requested charges of Kidnapping, and Aggravated battery, and Letoshia Ann Mitchell on requested charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated battery, and Aggravated assault. Todd David Berry was arrested for suspicion of kidnapping.

It is unknown at this time which female was the mother of the child; check back with JC Post as the story develops.