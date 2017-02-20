USD 475 Students and Staff Honored

Students and staff of USD 475 were in the spotlight at the Board of Education Quarterly Celebration meeting on Monday at Junction City Middle School.

Numerous students from district schools were honored with the Superintendent’s 3R Award, which goes to students who demonstrate excellence in the areas of respect, responsibility and positive relationships. They included Jordan Hunt, Brianna Lawson, Michael Williams, Leila Etheridge, Jaden Berry, Arianna Lindsey, Brook Murdoch, Aiden Alaniz, Kaden Alford, Miguel Rocha, Braydon Westbrook, Joshua Ayala, Rebecca Monroe, Miwako Elbelau,Elena Millanez, and Chanel Williams.

District staff Shining Star Award recipients included jackie Anschutz of Fort Riley Middle School, Lyn Green of Junction City Middle School, Jason Lubbers Fort Riley Middle School, Chez McClellan

Junction City Middle School, Clark Peters Eisenhower Elementary School and Laura Searles Jefferson Elementary School.

Joan Hayden, a physical education teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, was recognized as the Geary County nominee for the 2017 Kansas Master Teacher Award sponsored by Emporia State University. The 2017 Kansas Master Teacher will be announced in April.

Tech Innovator Education Awards were presented to Jennifer Black of Washington Elementary School, Darren Gunderson of the Mary E. Devin Center, Michelle McDaniel Junction City Middle School, and Josh Runyan of Spring Valley Elementary School.