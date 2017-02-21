The 3rd annual Blue and Gold market at Saint Xavier’s Catholic School will be Saturday, March 11th.

Rebecca Cronander, Counselor, said that the event is a great way to bring the community into the school.

“Anytime that we get a chance to have community members in our school it’s really special; and one of my favorite parts about this is that our kids are still super involved…so people get to see how great our kids are, but they also get to have a good shopping experience at the same time,” said Cronander.

The event will feature a variety of vendors inside the school’s Bradley gym.

“We have some vendors that are very popular that we have not had before – we have two LuLaRoe vendors coming because they have so many different items that you can purchase; and also new this year that we haven’t had before is Britt’s Farm coming from Manhattan with plants and starter plants for your garden and thing like that,” said Cronander.

In addition to the new vendors for this year’s event there will be several direct sales vendors which are favorites among attendees.

“We do love direct sales vendors – which are anyone like Tupperware, Mary Kay, Scentsy – and we have all of those great companies being represented; we also have ‘crafters’ coming, [and] we have some woodworking coming our way,” said Cronander.

The market is from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 11th at Saint Xavier’s Bradley gym.