America Saves Week, February 27th – March 4th

January 27th through March 4th has been declared America Saves Week in Junction City.

Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald made the proclamation during the City Commission meeting on February 21st.

“I hereby call upon all citizens to set a personal savings goal, debt reduction goal, and make a savings plan, or take another wealth building action during America Saves Week and pledge to sustain that action during the following year,” said Fitzgerald.

William Brooks, Fort Riley Armed Forces Bank Manager, was the witness to the declaration of the Mayor.