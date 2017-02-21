‘Big Red One’ to honor Operation Desert Storm with ‘berm breach’

FORT RILEY, Kansas – As part of the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary celebration, Soldiers will honor the 26th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm Feb. 24 with a simulated “berm breach” on Custer

Hill. Units on Fort Riley will include running through the berm – complete with the sounds of battle, fog, concertina wire and historic signage – as part of their daily physical training.

Veterans, especially those who served in Desert Storm, are encouraged to watch or participate in the “breaching of the berm.”

Under the command of Maj. Gen. Thomas Rhame, the “Big Red One” deployed more than 12,000 troops to support Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. On Feb. 24, 1991, the division spearheaded the attack that pierced Iraqi defenses, allowing Coalition forces to cut deep into the country and cut off the escape of the fleeing Iraqi army.

Following the 6:30 a.m. event, veterans are invited to the Cantigny Dining Facility for breakfast.