District Officials Travel to Topeka for Dept. of Ed. Approval for New School Project

Geary County USD 475 officials will take another step in the process toward obtaining the 48% state aid approval for a possible new Junction City High School.

The Board of Education approved the measure to pursue a new school and move forward with a scheduled May 9th bond election for the possible new construction.

“Our District officials will travel to Topeka to present our plan to KSDE (Kansas Deparment of Education) officials and ask for the funding for the project, and we should likely hear back from them around the first part of March,” said Hudson.

If the approval is obtained, officials would them submit the proposal to the State Board of Education. The State Board must then say yes or no to paying 48% of the cost of a new school – if they say yes, the issue will go before voters as scheduled on May 9th.

Bond issue approval would be necessary in order for the District to receive the 48% State aid needed; without it – the project is put to rest.