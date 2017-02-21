Fire Pup Certificates of Appreciation

The Junction City Fire Department presented certificates of recognition to five students in Anita Ascher’s second grade class at Westwood Elementary School on Monday.

Caydence Mastin, Meghan Orr-Paver, Jaelen Castile, K’Veon King and Joy Davis all competed in the 2016 Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office Poster Contest. This past year’s theme was “Don’t Wait – Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.”

Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home. It is recommended that all homes have a working smoke alarm on every floor along with one in every sleeping area.