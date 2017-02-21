High School Basketball Results

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Abilene 63, Chapman 57
Andale 43, Mulvane 25
Anderson County 55, Santa Fe Trail 50
Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48
Attica 71, Cunningham 34
Augusta 55, El Dorado 42
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42
Baxter Springs 80, Columbus 38
Belle Plaine 71, Garden Plain 61
Berean Academy 61, Marion 37
Buhler 69, Winfield 25
Burlingame 78, West Franklin 39
Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 32
Coffeyville 53, Labette County 46
Council Grove 60, Burlington 48
Derby 63, Hutchinson 53
DeSoto 57, Louisburg 40
Galena 32, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Paola 44
Goddard-Eisenhower 75, Andover Central 59
Goessel 58, Udall 39
Haven 38, Halstead 37
Hays 48, Dodge City 39
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Plainville 55
Horton 50, Valley Falls 40
Hugoton 69, Lakin 34
Humboldt 63, Cherryvale 58
Jefferson North 65, Jackson Heights 49
Jefferson West 54, Hiawatha 47
Larned 60, Lyons 55
Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37
Liberal 65, Garden City 58
Manhattan 61, Junction City 31
Marysville 54, Wamego 47
Nemaha Central 61, Perry-Lecompton 50
Ness City 60, Dighton 40
Newton 73, Maize 56
Nickerson 47, Kingman 45
Northeast-Arma 49, Altoona-Midway 19
Norton 53, Hill City 47
Olpe 61, Chase County 53
Ottawa 58, Eudora 47
Palco 51, Natoma 45
Pike Valley 51, Rock Hills 42
Pratt 52, Hoisington 41
Royal Valley 34, Atchison County 31
Sabetha 40, Holton 27
Salina Central 69, Salina South 53
Salina Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 47
Shawnee Heights 60, Topeka Seaman 59
SM East 62, Lawrence 56
Southeast Saline 63, Republic County 48
St. James Academy 48, BV West 36
St. John 71, Otis-Bison 39
Sterling 55, Hesston 50
Tonganoxie 62, Bonner Springs 44
Topeka 56, Emporia 47, OT
Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 43
Troy 76, Wetmore 40
Van Horn, Mo. 50, Heritage Christian 48
Washburn Rural 66, Highland Park 57
Washington County 57, Centralia 49
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 42, Chapman 23
Andale 50, Mulvane 33
Anderson County 37, Santa Fe Trail 23
Andover Central 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 40
Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48
Augusta 54, El Dorado 21
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
Beloit 48, Smith Center 25
Berean Academy 35, Marion 20
Burlington 40, Council Grove 37
BV West 50, St. James Academy 37
Caney Valley 52, Fredonia 35
Central Burden 44, Oxford 36
Central Plains 69, Ellinwood 26
Centralia 73, Washington County 61
Chanute 37, Parsons 33
Clifton-Clyde 53, Valley Heights 44
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 42
Conway Springs 54, Douglass 27
Cunningham 45, Attica 31
Derby 54, Hutchinson 23
Dighton 59, Ness City 27
Doniphan West 57, Onaga 21
Elkhart 49, Johnson-Stanton County 27
Ellsworth 40, Salina Sacred Heart 28
Emporia 50, Topeka 29
Erie 56, Neodesha 53
Flinthills 50, Hartford 32
Frontenac 53, Southeast 32
Galena 37, Pittsburg Colgan 29
Garden Plain 58, Belle Plaine 11
Girard 61, Riverton 27
Goessel 50, Udall 37
Golden Plains 55, Northern Valley 30
Hanover 69, Linn 40
Haven 41, Halstead 26
Hays 42, Dodge City 38
Hoisington 47, Pratt 22
Holton 51, Sabetha 39
Hoxie 65, Colby 33
Hugoton 90, Lakin 32
Humboldt 77, Cherryvale 50
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Elyria Christian 32
Independence 43, Fort Scott 40
Ingalls 60, Satanta 37
Jefferson North 44, Jackson Heights 38
Jefferson West 48, Hiawatha 40
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita East 40
KC Piper 78, KC Bishop Ward 37
Kingman 48, Nickerson 26
Labette County 70, Coffeyville 22
Lakeside 44, Logan 35
Lansing 51, Basehor-Linwood 26
Lawrence 63, SM East 20
Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33
Liberal 52, Garden City 43
Louisburg 34, DeSoto 31
Lyndon 35, Central Heights 25
Lyons 50, Larned 42
Madison/Hamilton 56, Crest 41
Maize 39, Newton 36
Maize South 57, Andover 51
Manhattan 73, Junction City 25
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
Marysville 55, Wamego 53
McPherson 56, Circle 48
Moundridge 61, Solomon 28
Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 35
Northeast-Arma 55, Altoona-Midway 19
Norton 49, Hill City 22
Oakley 43, Ellis 38
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Olpe 46, Chase County 24
Osawatomie 49, Prairie View 48
Osborne 39, Victoria 28
Ottawa 63, Eudora 59
Palco 40, Natoma 34
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 70, Veritas Christian 50
Pike Valley 39, Rock Hills 12
Pleasanton 41, Oswego 39, OT
Quinter 59, Trego 37
Rawlins County 42, Cheylin 23
Remington 55, Fairfield 41
Republic County 44, Southeast Saline 38
Riley County 59, Silver Lake 44
Rolla 44, Syracuse 20
Rose Hill 63, Wichita Collegiate 42
Rossville 58, Frankfort 48
Royal Valley 50, Atchison County 46
Russell 52, Minneapolis 18
Salina Central 60, Salina South 39
Scott City 47, Goodland 38
Smoky Valley 55, Hillsboro 48
South Barber 60, Pratt Skyline 20
South Central 53, Minneola 30
Southern Coffey 43, Uniontown 42
St. John 49, Otis-Bison 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50, Bennington 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34
Sterling 52, Hesston 33
Stockton 66, Phillipsburg 37
Sublette 63, Moscow 25
Tonganoxie 45, Bonner Springs 36
Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 55
Topeka Seaman 34, Shawnee Heights 24
Valley Center 44, Goddard 35
Valley Falls 50, Horton 24
Wabaunsee 58, St. Mary’s 26
Washburn Rural 62, Highland Park 41
Waverly 57, Northern Heights 33
Wellington 48, Clearwater 19
Wellsville 45, Iola 31
West Elk 48, Eureka 41
Wetmore 30, Troy 25
Wichita Campus 44, Arkansas City 37
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Southeast 60
Wichita Independent 37, Chaparral 25
Wichita Northwest 67, Wichita North 28
Wichita South 56, Wichita West 43
Wichita Trinity 45, Medicine Lodge 42
Winfield 44, Buhler 33
Yates Center 38, Chetopa 30