Kansas Wildscape Coming to Geary County, October 13 -14

The Kansas Outdoor Classic, often referred to as Kansas Wildscape, will host a major event in Geary County in October.

Michele Stimatze, Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Marketing Manager, said that it is a highly anticipated event.

“[They] were here in our area about five years ago, and they had a meeting out at Acorns Resort – and we approached them about maybe bringing [the event] back to Geary County,” said Stimatze. “With that being said, they were really excited about Acorn’s Resort and the Milford Lake Conference Center so that will be the location of their event.”

The two event will feature golf, fishing and trapshooting.

“We’re really excited to have them in our community this year and hopefully we’ll get them back for next year,” said Stimatze.

There are currently 72 groups attending the event, and Stimatze said competitors will travel from all areas of the state to Geary County.

Kansas Wildscape will be October 13th and 14th, 2017.