Obituaries – February 21, 2017

Goldie M. Johnson, 87, of Junction City, passed away on February 18, 2017 at Geary Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gail Hammerschmidt officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier’s Catholic Church.