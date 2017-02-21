Rough Night for Junction City Blue Jay and Lady Jay Basketball

The Manhattan Indians ( 15-4 ) used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to open up a 15-point halftime lead over Junction City and then moved on to a 61-31 boys basketball victory over the Blue Jays at Shenk Gym.

Junction City ( 4-15 ) had trailed by 10 points in the second quarter but then the Blue Jays used their own 6-0 run to get within four at 18-14. After a timeout the Indians reclaimed control of the game.

After the contest Junction City coach Nate Schmitt noted the Blue Jays just shoot themselves in the foot many times. “We were down 18-14 and we had 13 turnovers in the game.” Elijah Gardner had 13 points for Junction City while Trevor Hudgins scored 13 for the Indians.

—

In the girls varsity game Manhattan jumped out to a 23-1 lead after the first quarter and went on to win 73-25.

Manhattan ( 18-1 ) got 20 points from Christiana Carr and 14 from Taylor Johnson. Ally McKenzie led Junction City ( 3-16 ) with six points.

Junction City teams host Washburn Rural Friday night.