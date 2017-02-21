Westar Energy Invites Youth to Turkey Hunt

Topeka, Kan., Feb. 21, 2017 — Westar Energy invites eligible youths to its spring turkey hunt, April 1-11, 2017, at Jeffrey Energy Center, located seven miles north of St. Marys. The event is open to 12 to 17 year olds who have not harvested a turkey. The project is supported by Westar Energy Green Team volunteers who are veteran hunters available to assist the youths and their mentors.

Youths must be accompanied by an adult mentor, preferably one who does not have turkey hunting experience. These hunts will take place in enclosed blinds around small crop fields scattered through the plant’s property, where turkeys are abundant.

A shotgun, but no special clothing, calls or decoys, is needed. Hunters 15 years and younger will need to purchase a youth spring turkey permit. Hunters 16 years and older will need to purchase a unit three turkey permit and have a hunting license, and a hunter’s safety certificate or an apprentice hunting license.

Hunts will take place primarily in the mornings and on weekends, but weekdays and afternoons are possible based on volunteer guide availability. Registration will be open through Friday, March 17, or until all slots are filled. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first- served basis with preference for inexperienced mentors. Please contact Barb Cornelius at 785- 575-8125 to apply or for more information.

The Westar Energy Green Team is a group of employees and retiree volunteers that takes on environmental projects across Kansas. The group completes between 50 and 70 projects per year on weekends and evenings. The Green Team also collaborates with conservation groups, agencies and schools in enhancing and fostering an understanding of the Kansas environment.