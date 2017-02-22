12th Street Structure Fire Investigation Follow-Up

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson has released a follow-up report on the fire at 706 W 12th Street on Saturday, February 18th.

Firefighters responded to a reported grill fire that was close to a residence, while en route firefighters learned that the structure may also be involved in the blaze.

Upon arrival, the fire was visible at the front of the structure with heavy smoke venting from the roof vents and soffits areas.

Johnson’s fire investigation report reads:

The point of origin for the fire was determined to be the front of the building exterior just west of the front door. Evidence at the scene confirmed the Point of Origin as well as the initial observation from the first arriving units. JFCD Investigator Battalion Chief Rick Rook Interviewed the initial caller to 911, and her son who reside near the residence where the fire was reported. They advised that they noticed the fire at the location which they thought was a small grill. No grill was found during the investigation and after an interview with the occupants. The physical evidence indicated that a small wooden table was located at the point of origin and that fire most likely originated on top of the wood top table which then extended to the house. No physical evidence could be determined to have been the cause and interviews with the

occupants revealed no further details as to a cause. Both occupants were smokers, but no physical evidence could be found that improperly discarded smoking material was to blame. At this time the fire is ruled undetermined pending any new information