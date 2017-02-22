Burglar alarm leads police to Kansas drug bust

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just after 1:30p.m. Monday police were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 Block of Quivira Avenue in reference to a residential burglary alarm, according to a media release.

When they arrived, they found the back door of the residence ajar and were unable to make contact with anyone at the house.

Due to the open back door, police entered the residence to check for burglars and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from an upstairs bedroom. No burglars were found but police did obtain a search warrant and return to the home to search for illegal narcotics.

Police found approximately 1.3 pounds of marijuana and a separate package containing what they believed to be hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Officers located the residents of the home, interviewed them regarding what they’d found and arrested Joey Steinbacher, age 46, for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and turned her over to the Barton County Jail.

The drugs the officers located were sealed in air-tight shrink wrap bags with coffee grounds and scented candles mixed into the package.

Officers believe the items were likely obtained in Colorado and packaged in this manner in order to conceal the scent from drug dogs if they were stopped upon return to Great Bend.