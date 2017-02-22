JC Post

Geary County Activity Complex Association

by 2 Comments

chamber of commerceDetermining the feasibility of a sports complex in Junction City has taken another step forward.

Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, said that there is a 65 page tentative rough draft plan that has been produced by Project Manager Eddie Reeder.

“We have a business plan that was just delivered to us in rough draft form, so we’re going to edit the business plan…and then we’ll present it to various people – it might even be to the point of saying, ‘okay, we are ready, this looks viable, let’s buy the land, let’s make this thing happen’ – and it will most likely be in a four or five phase process,” said Beson.

Non-profit status is being pursued for the project, and a local committee has been formed with possible future additions to help with the effort.

“There is a small committee already started, and we’ll probably have a few more people that we will target [for the committee]; but we are looking for people that are affiliated with either some of the programs that are already existing in the area, or also a City or County representative just for a general understanding of how this is going to be supported,” said Beson.

Beson explained that the sports complex project has filed with the State as the Geary County Activity Complex Association.

“What we really would like is to not necessarily focus on the word sports – but as an activity complex; there’s an opportunity for some walking trails, there’s some playground opportunities, and there’s even some opportunity for some of our bigger events that may want to locate there – take it off of the business corridor, and maybe make it a very focused area where people can go and see shows and whatever might come about,” said Beson.

Officials are looking at potential land sites while they try to obtain the 501-C3 status to make it a non-profit organization.

Funding for the project would come from donations and grants.

  • Ed Smith

    This is just another tax consuming project that has all the
    usual “We got it under control” statements we have been sold in the past. There
    have been a multitude of options tossed out regarding how this boondoggle,
    town-saving project will be financed. Everything from private donations,
    grants, trying to convincing taxpayers they really want it, tying it to the
    proposed new high school, and now to the new non-profit operation mentioned
    here. As usual, projections of how profitable it will be are based on similar
    complexes in other (no where near the debt level burden we have) communities
    are thrown out for our consumption. We cannot afford this – at least presently.
    The simple fact that the initial case was made that it would not cost us a dime
    should have been a king sized red flag. Yet here we are with even more pie in
    the sky projections. This turkey just don’t strut.

  • Tha Man

    Is the city not paying his salary? If he is receiving a salary from the city – we are already paying for something that may never happen. More wasteful spending by the city.