Determining the feasibility of a sports complex in Junction City has taken another step forward.

Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, said that there is a 65 page tentative rough draft plan that has been produced by Project Manager Eddie Reeder.

“We have a business plan that was just delivered to us in rough draft form, so we’re going to edit the business plan…and then we’ll present it to various people – it might even be to the point of saying, ‘okay, we are ready, this looks viable, let’s buy the land, let’s make this thing happen’ – and it will most likely be in a four or five phase process,” said Beson.

Non-profit status is being pursued for the project, and a local committee has been formed with possible future additions to help with the effort.

“There is a small committee already started, and we’ll probably have a few more people that we will target [for the committee]; but we are looking for people that are affiliated with either some of the programs that are already existing in the area, or also a City or County representative just for a general understanding of how this is going to be supported,” said Beson.

Beson explained that the sports complex project has filed with the State as the Geary County Activity Complex Association.

“What we really would like is to not necessarily focus on the word sports – but as an activity complex; there’s an opportunity for some walking trails, there’s some playground opportunities, and there’s even some opportunity for some of our bigger events that may want to locate there – take it off of the business corridor, and maybe make it a very focused area where people can go and see shows and whatever might come about,” said Beson.

Officials are looking at potential land sites while they try to obtain the 501-C3 status to make it a non-profit organization.

Funding for the project would come from donations and grants.