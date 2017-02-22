Manhattan Sailor supports Naval Aviation Modernization

LEMOORE, Calif. – A Riley County High School graduate and Manhattan, Kansas native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CSFWP).

Lt. Kevin Brighton works as a Naval Aerospace/ Operational Physiologist and operates out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California.

Brighton is responsible for the air medical specialty for the wing, Command Strike Fighter Wing Pacific.

“I like to keep pilots and aircrew safe while getting the opportunity to fly,” said Brighton.

“Lemoore has been home to the Navy’s west coast strike fighter community since 1980, when strike fighter squadron VFA-125 was the first squadron established to train Navy and Marine Corps aviators in the F/A-18 Hornet,” said Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces.

The strike fighter wing, headquartered at NAS Lemoore, ensures that each squadron is fully combat-ready to conduct carrier-based, all-weather, attack, fighter and support missions for the Pacific Fleet.

“My command provides me the freedom to make the most out of the program,” said Brighton.

With the CSFWP consisting of more than 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft.

“If you take the opportunities provided, you can see and do things that you couldn’t do anywhere else in the world,” said Brighton.