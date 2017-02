Junction City police have reported the arrest of a 55-year old Indiana man, Jeffrey Ray Hurst, on Tuesday on Interstate 70 at mile marker 308 on drug related allegations.

According to police a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Hurst on suspicion of Transporting Drug Proceeds, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp and Speeding. A substantial amount of cash was recovered by authorities.