Refinishing Planned for Courts at 12th Street Community Center

The basketball courts at the 12th Street Community Center are expected to be redone this Summer.

Ed Lazear, Junction City Parks Director, said the plan is to sand and completely refinish both courts at the center.

“The center was built in ’97 and the average gym floor life is at the most twenty years, so we’re at that and beyond – so, it’s time to resurface them,” said Lazear.

The bid process is underway for the project. Early cost estimates for the project are around $30,000.

Lazear said he’d like to see the project completed over the Summer in time for Fall sports and the beginning of the school year.