Caregivers Being Sought

The Veterans and Military Caregivers Support Network is looking for caregivers. The network is part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s National Coalition for Military Caregivers.

Do you know someone who is caring for a disabled veteran or military soldier who is ill, injured or wounded? They want to help them.

There will be a meeting on Saturday, March 11th at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library from noon to 1 p.m.

The goal is to help military caregivers find solutions for the challenges and long-term needs by starting a local dialogue.