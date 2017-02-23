There will be a Community Supporting Breastfeeding Celebration on Wednesday, March 8th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The event is to celebrate Geary County becoming one a few communities in Kansas to receive the community supporting breastfeeding designation. Kansas built a culture of breastfeeding support across many sectors that are measured by the various criteria for the designation.

Businesses that welcome breastfeeding families, early child education providers that support breastfeeding families, and additional organizations and families that have helped to make the designation possible will be honored during the celebration on March 8th.

The event is from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm – and lunch is provided.

In order to attend, you must RSVP by Tuesday, February 28th.

To RSVP call Ashley King, Director of Marketing for the Geary County Perinatal Coalition, at 238-0300, or email aking@gchks.org.