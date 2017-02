The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic in Junction City has been set for Friday, April 14 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Light refreshments will be served and tours of the 10,000 square foot facility will immediately follow the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The clinic, part of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, is located at 1169 Southwind Drive, adjacent to US Highway 77 on the south side of Junction City.