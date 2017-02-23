Officials Working on Agreement for Irwin Army Community Hospital

Officials are in the process of working on an agreement involving Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley and the Eastern Kansas VA Health System.

Hospital Commander, Colonel John Melton, said they’re in the process of establishing a resource sharing agreement, “which will allow the Eastern Kansas VA Health System to leverage Irwin Army Community Hospital as a secondary care referral facility, meaning that their clinics and their providers could refer their patients to us. That way then there’s rules in place of how we can do that.”

Melton added there will be a visit by VA officials on March 1st for a tour of the hospital, and discussions on how to put the agreement into operation once it is in place.

Melton was the guest speaker for the Military Affairs Council breakfast in Junction City on Thursday.