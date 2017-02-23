Oklahoma State Rallies to Defeat Kansas State

Jawun Evans and Leyton Hammonds led Oklahoma State back from a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat Kansas State 80-68 on Wednesday night.

With 6:07 left in the first half, Oklahoma State (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) used a 14-0 run over the next 3:08 to tie the game at 33. An Evans’ 3-pointer as time expired at the half left the Cowboys with a one-point deficit.

Oklahoma State took the lead on a Hammonds layup with 16:03 left in the game. Hammonds finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Evans scored a game-high 21 points, making 11 of 12 free throws, and had nine assists. Brandon Averette added 13 points.

The Cowboys outscored the Wildcats 42-29 in the second half.

Wesley Iwundu led the Wildcats (17-11, 6-9) with 21 points, shooting 14 of 17 from the free-throw line, and collecting nine rebounds. Dean Wade scored 11 points.