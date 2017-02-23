JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – February 23, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Selling – Prairie hay big round hay bales (or will trade for alfalfa); Hesston 5580 baler, 761-3064

Buy – 150 to 200 HP outboard boat motor, 293-2353

Selling – Blue flame, ventless natural gas heater; Kirby Heritage upright vacuum; 4-ton porta-power, 539-3232

Buy – Aluminum folding lawn chair frames, 463-5807

Selling – Antique unabridged dictionary; walnut lumber; player piano, 922-6587

Free – Ladies’ right-handed golf clubs to girl playing on the JCHS girl’s golf team, 238-7549

Selling – Treadmill; stroller; Buy – Shower chair, 238-1185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 