Ben Kitchens Painting Co., Inc., Earns 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Ben Kitchens Painting Co., INc., has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award. The award reflects a stellar year of customer service to member sof the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the home improvement companies in Junction City/Manhattan area were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

“It is an honor to win this award for the 3rd year in a row and it is a testament to the dedication and commitment of my team who all take pride in their approach to customer service,” Ben Kitchens said. “I am extremely proud of their efforts in treating our customers with a friendly, helpful attitude to make our customer’s experience be the best it can be.”