Blue Jay Upset Bid Falls Short

The Junction City Blue Jays led by three at halftime, and in the closing seconds had the ball down one point. But Junction City was unable to make a final shot, and the Washburn Rural Junior Blues sealed a 59-56 win at Shenk Gym with two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining. The Final score….Washburn Rural 59 Junction City 56 on Senior Night for the Blue Jays.

JCHS coach Nate Schmitt had a lot to be proud of in the effort by the Blue Jays. “I’m proud of our guys. I thought they played their tails off, and they played for one another.” Some early third quarter turnovers, missed free throws in that period, and a couple of defensive mistakes for the Blue Jays were factors noted by the coach. “If we’re getting to the point that those are the only mistakes that we’re making we’re definitely improving.”

A. J. Dickerson led Junction City with 19 points, including five 3-point baskets. The Junior Blues improved their record to 16-4.

The Blue Jays ( 4-16 ) will play at either Manhattan or Derby in the first round of the Class 6A Substate Tournament Wednesday, depending on which of those teams wins a Saturday coin toss when the pairings are set.

In the girls varsity game Washburn Rural jumped out to a big early lead and never trailed enroute to a 71-44 victory over Junction City. Brianna Jensen led Junction City with 10 point.

The Lady Jays will play at Derby in a Class 6A first round substate tournament game on Thursday.