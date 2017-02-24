Blue Jay Wrestlers Compete at State

Aryus Jones of Junction City will wrestle for the Class 6A 182 pound weight class state championship.

The Blue Jay senior has advanced to the finals in the 182 pound class where he will wrestle against Jesse Nunez of Garden City on Saturday night. He will be the only Blue Jay wrestling in the finals at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Three other Blue Jay wrestlers reached the 6A semifinals before losing. They included Max Bazan at 126 pounds who fell to Jevon Parrish of Olathe North, John Clark at 152 who fell to Jalin Harper of Manhattan, and Kamari Smith at 160 pounds, who lost to Terrell Garraway of Olathe North.

The state tournament continues on Saturday.

KJCK AM, The Talk of JC, will have coverage throughout the day from Hartman Arena.