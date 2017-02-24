Kansas Producers Caught in Crossfire of Frustration over Ag Secretary

The Trump Administration is yet to confirm an Agriculture Secretary.

Local producers expressed their concern that the ones who largely voted the President into office are being forgotten.

Congressman Roger Marshall said that this is something that leaders in Washington, D.C. are concerned about as well.

“We’re all frustrated in agriculture that we don’t have a Secretary of Agriculture yet, he was one of the last people named, and still has not been confirmed; so certainly, we’re frustrated, [we] do feel like we kind of got the short end of the stick, and especially when Mr. Trump did away with TPP that really killed us in a lot of ways in agriculture – and he went on to say that he was very much in favor of bilateral trade agreements, but we got to get to work on those,” said Marshall.

Marshall said that Kansans need help now, “not three years from now”.

“Our average Kansas farmer made $6000 in 2015, and it’s worse in 2016 and 2017 could be even worse; so we need help and relief now, it’s frustrating that we don’t a Secretary of Agriculture because there’s going to be no trade agreements started until that happens,” said Marshall. “We’re burning daylight.”

Marshall, U.S. Congressman of the big 1st District of Kansas, addressed a concerned group at a Geary County Farm Bureau Luncheon.

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue was President Trump’s pick for Agriculture Secretary. The Senate has not yet scheduled a hearing for Perdue.