Kansas Silver Haired Legislators to be Elected March 15

Manhattan, KS – New delegates to the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature (KSHL) will be elected soon in the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging region. Elections will occur Wed., March 15 in Lincoln and Dickinson counties. KSHL candidates in other counties are unopposed.

Each Delegate is elected to serve a two-year term. Those elected are responsible for meeting with older Kansans and caregivers in their county, identifying issues of importance to seniors and caregivers, attending KSHL region and state meetings, advocating for legislative priorities, and testifying at hearings.

Candidates in Dickinson County are Harris Laing and Chester Strobel. The polls for this election will be at the following times and locations on March 15:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Abilene Senior Center, 100 N Elm St. in Abilene

Abilene Senior Center, 100 N Elm St. in Abilene 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Chapman Senior Center, 439 S Marshall in Chapman

, Chapman Senior Center, 439 S Marshall in Chapman 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Hill Top Community Center, 2 South A St. in Herington

, Hill Top Community Center, 2 South A St. in Herington 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. , Solomon Senior Center, 119 W 4th St. in Solomon

Candidates in Lincoln County are Cynthia Nelson and Lester “Les” Richards. The poll for this election will be open 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Senior Center, 116 W. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln on March 15.

Any registered Kansas voter who is 60 years of age or over on the day of the election may vote at the KSHL poll in their respective county. Each voter must bring a copy of at least one of the following documents to the polling location to prove age and residency: driver’s license, Kansas non-driver I.D., Medicare card, birth certificate, marriage license, or notarized statement.

Voters wishing to receive an advance ballot must send their letter of request and copy of document proving age/residency postmarked by Friday, February 28, 2017 to: NC-FH AAA SHL Election, Attention: Karen Mayse, 401 Houston St., Manhattan KS 66502.

Applications for an advance ballot must contain the following information:

The advance voter’s name

Current address and city and town

Age

Name and relationship of person requesting the ballot if different than the voter

KSHL candidates unopposed in their counties are: Jane Gingles, Clay County; Don Menard, Cloud County; Ron Etchison, Ellsworth County; Susan Davis, Geary County; William Ballard, Lyon County; Barbara Smith, Marion County; Jay Rowh, Mitchell County; Joan Duggan, Ottawa County; John Long, Pottawatomie County; John Allard, Riley County; Memory Maginley, Wabaunsee County.

The KSHL is comprised of 125 delegates who serve in the unicameral body. The Kansas Silver Haired Legislative Session takes place in Topeka in early October.