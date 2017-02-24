Sen. Moran Reinforces Key Visits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies; and member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Defense, as well as State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs – traveled overseas this week for meetings with German, French and British foreign and defense ministers. Additionally, he met with American General Curtis Scaparrotti – Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe – to discuss the state of U.S. military installations in Europe.

“During our meetings, I have been underscoring America’s commitment to retaining a robust alliance that defends against terrorists and hostile governments,” Sen. Moran said. “Germany, France and the United Kingdom serve as essential partners in Afghanistan, sending their men and women to serve there alongside ours and sharing vital information on terrorists. European sanctions against Russia for its illegal activity in Ukraine work in tandem with American sanctions to impose costs on Russia’s destabilizing actions. Additionally, it is useful to deliver the message in person that Congress is watching European trade practices closely, and emphasize that Kansas farmers and ranchers should be on the same level playing field as those from other countries. America’s relationship with these nations is important to our security and prosperity, and these meetings reinforce those common bonds.”