The Dorothy Bramlage Library is in need of volunteer tutors, particularly those comfortable with English Grammar and any level of math and/or science.

The one-on-one tutoring program will pair tutors with an individual needing assistance in a variety of possible subjects such as English as a Second Language, Reading, Writing, Mathematics, and GED Prep.

Those interested in volunteering can call 238-4311 or email the Reference Specialist at emilyk@jclib.org.