Aryus Jones of Junction City finished second in the Class 6A State Wrestling Tournament in the 182-pound weight class.

Jones lost in the championship finals to Jesse Nunez on an 8-7 decision.

Other Blue Jays who placed in the tournament included:

–Kamari Smith, fourth at 160 pounds

–John Clark, fifth at 152 pounds

–Max Bazan, fifth at 126 pounds.

Junction City finished 11th in the team scoring with 67 points. Manhattan won the team title with 170 points.