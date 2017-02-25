Milford Lions Club to Conduct Fundraiser

The Milford Lions Club will sponsor a fundraising event at Ike’s Bar and Grill, 416 Goldenbelt Boulevard, Junction City on Saturday, March 4. Mo Greenwood, Milford Lions Club President, said the hours will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ike’s Bar and Grill will donate a portion of the income to assist the Milford Lions Club in support of providing funding for the Lions Diabetes Camp, the Lions State Band Camp, The Peace Poster Contest and Awards, Vision screening for all ages, but especially the young up to age six, and other projects.

Also, if you have any used eyeglasses or hearing aids you would like to donate, they will be accepted.