Oklahoma Rolls Past Kansas State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Khadeem Lattin had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to help Oklahoma roll past Kansas State 81-51 and give coach Lon Kruger his 600th career win.

Kruger became the 33rd coach to win at least 600 Division I games.

Rashard Odomes scored 16 points and Jordan Shepherd added 12 for the Sooners (10-18, 4-12 Big 12), who had lost nine of 10 since their upset win at West Virginia on Jan. 18. Kansas State’s point total and 26.3-percent shooting were season lows for the Wildcats, and for Oklahoma opponents.

Isaiah Maurice scored 11 points for Kansas State (17-12, 6-10), which has lost five of six.

Oklahoma held Kansas State to 24 percent shooting in the first half and took a 33-20 lead. The Sooners, who had fallen apart many times late in games this season, shot 56.7 percent in the second half to put the game away.