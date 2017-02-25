Substate Tournament Pairings for Lady Jays and Blue Jays

The Junction City Blue Jays ( 4-16 ) will play at Manhattan ( 16-4 ) in the first round of the Class 6A Boys Substate Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening. The game is scheduled for tipoff at 7 p.m.

The other first-round matchup in the tournament finds Wichita East ( 13-7 ) at Washburn Rural ( 14-6 ).

Manhattan is the top seed, Washburn Rural second, Wichita East third and Junction City the fourth seed in the tournament. All games are played on the court of the higher seeded team.

The tournament championship game will be Friday evening.

—

The Junction City Lady Jays ( 3-17 ) will play their first-round Class 6A Substate Tournament game at Derby ( 16-4 ) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The other first-round game finds Wichita East ( 5-15 ) at Washburn Rural ( 16-4 ).

The tournament championship game is Saturday evening.