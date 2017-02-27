Actor behind Marvel’s Iron Man may be involved in film on Kansas’ infamous Goat Gland Doctor

Several news outlets are reporting that Robert Downey Jr., may be featured in a movie about the late “Goat Gland Doctor” John R. Brinkley of Milford.

It is not yet known what role Downey will play in the film.

Brinkley had no formal medical training, but was famous – or infamous – for transplanting goat testicles into men as a cure for impotence at his hospital in Milford.

Brinkley also started one of the first radio stations in Kansas – KFKB – based out of Milford, in 1923. The “goat doctor” would promote his medical procedure on the station. His broadcasting license was not renewed by the Federal Communications Commission. In lieu of this, Brinkley operated a powerful radio station from Mexico which the U.S. Government was unsuccessful in taking off the air.

Brinkley ran for Kansas Governor in 1930, 1932 and 1934, but was never elected.

Brinkley’s story was previously told in a documentary directed by Penny Lane entitled “Nuts!” that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.