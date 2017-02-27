Cigarettes, candles blamed in deadly Kansas apartment fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials say smoldering cigarettes and burning candles accidentally sparked the southern Kansas house fire that killed an Arizona man.

The Hutchinson Fire Department said firefighters found 44-year-old Jason Conrad of Tucson dead inside the first-floor apartment shortly after the fire early Saturday.

The city’s interim fire chief, Doug Hanen, said Monday that the fire began a couch, and that Conrad’s body was found to be partially blocking the entrance door.

Conrad was alone at the time.