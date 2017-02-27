Dozens of dogs rescued from a Kansas home

NORTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Norton County completed a rescue that included dozens of dogs on Sunday.

After numerous had been received by the City of Norton, a joint investigation was initiated at a home in the 500 block of West Washington Street in Norton. Authorities determined that a large number of dogs and puppies were being housed at this residence.

Fifty-one adult dogs; including a large number of pregnant females, and 12 puppies were recovered from the home, according to police.

National Mill Dog Rescue took custody of the animals and will assess their health and temperament for eventual placement thru their large rescue facility in Peyton, Colorado.

According to Norton City officials, the City will continue to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture Inspectors and will determine what further action will be necessary.

The names of parties involved are not being released at this time pending the completion of the